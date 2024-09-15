BJP MLA Munirathna, remanded for making castiest remarks, sent to police custody for 2 days

Munirathna was subsequently handed over to the Bengaluru Police and was brought to the city on Saturday evening. He was produced before the Special Court for MLAs/ MPs (CCH-82) late on Saturday night and remanded in police custody.

The cases against the MLA were registered after two FIRs were filed at Bengaluru's Vyalikaval police station on Friday night.

In the first FIR, Munirathna was booked for harassment for bribes, criminal intimidation, cheating and voluntarily causing harm. In the second FIR, he was booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC sections related to provocation to commit a riot, promoting enmity between different groups and intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

The complaints were filed by Chaluvaraju, a BBMP contractor, and Velunayakar, a former corporator.

Munirathna is alleged to have made the offensive remarks during a conversation with the BBMP contractor.

Deccan Herald could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip, which has been widely shared on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, both of whom have a long-standing rivalry with Munirathna, have urged the BJP to expel him.