BJP MLA N Munirathna steps out of jail, arrested in rape case

Bengaluru: BJP MLA N Munirathna was arrested in a case of repeated rape minutes after he stepped out of Parappana Agrahara Prison, where he had been lodged for three days in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case and was granted bail.

A 40-year-old social worker has accused Munirathna of raping her on multiple occasions and filed a complaint with Kaggalipura police on Wednesday night.

Munirathna was lodged in Parappana Agrahara over the SC/ST atrocity case filed in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval police station. The civil contractor-turned-film producer-turned-politician was arrested on September 14 from Kolar’s Mulabagal taluk. A Bengaluru court granted him bail on Thursday.