BJP to extend cooperation in ensuring Bengaluru bandh is successful tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Noting that the Cauvery issue is coming up before the Supreme Court tomorrow, Yediyurappa said it is the failure of this Congress government, as water was released to Tamil Nadu even before the Supreme Court's decision came. 'Despite drinking water issues and power shortage, the government's behaviour reflects its failure.' KRS, Hemavathi, Harangi and Kabini -- the four main reservoirs in Cauvery basin contain only 59.58 tmc water, he pointed out and said, 'This situation has come because the chief minister and deputy chief minister, showing their irresponsibility, have released water even before the Supreme Court's directions. It is unpardonable.' Despite BJP MPs highlighting the failure of the Congress leadership at the MPs' meeting they are continuing with the same mistakes, he said. 'I condemn their behaviour -- functioning like Tamil Nadu's agents. I urge them to stop releasing water and save it for the people of the state.' The Supreme Court on September 21 refused to interfere with the order of the CWMA which endorsed the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee CWRC to the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13.