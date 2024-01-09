BMTC boss Sathyavathi transferred in surprise decision

Bengaluru: The state government on Monday transferred Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) Managing Director Sathyavathi G without giving her any new posting.
Ramachandran R, a 2012-batch IAS officer, currently serving as BBMP Special Commissioner (Elections), has been given concurrent charge of the BMTC managing director.
The BMTC has now become the third public transport agency in Bengaluru that doesn't have a dedicated managing director. Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) are the other two.
A well-placed source in the BMTC called the transfer order "baffling" and confirmed that Sathyavathi hadn't been given any posting.
Due to retire in 2025
Bengaluru native Sathyavathi, due to retire on superannuation in June 2025, undertook several measures to improve the BMTC's operations and make it competitive. The corporation has over 6,700 buses and ferries nearly 40 lakh passengers daily.
During her tenure, the BMTC decided to procure 840 diesel buses and 1,321 electric buses. She also took a keen interest in introducing new routes, especially on the metro feeder network. She was known for interacting with bus passengers and seeking their feedback about improving the service.
'Routine' exercise
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy played down the transfer, calling it a "routine" exercise. Asked about why the government hadn't appointed a full-time managing director, he expressed hope that it would happen "soon".
Reddy the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation had "some issues" with Sathyavathi, but did not elaborate.
Complaint to CM
On December 24, 2023, the federation shot off an angry letter to Sathyavathi, announcing its boycott of the launch of 100 electric non-air-conditioned buses two days later.
The federation's president, HV Ananth Subbarao, said Sathyavathi hadn't met the union representatives even once nor had she interacted with the BMTC employees. He urged the government to replace her with a "humane and kind" official.
A written complaint made to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that Sathyavathi wasn't responsive to employee grievances.