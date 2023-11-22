JOIN US
BMTC passengers to pay Rs 25 toll for NICE Road bus service

Last Updated 21 November 2023, 19:09 IST

Bengaluru: Passengers have to pay a toll fee of Rs 25 over and above the fare on the BMTC's 8C bus service that connects Madavara in northern Bengaluru to Electronics City in the south via NICE Road.

The fare for the 48-km bus service, introduced on Monday, will be Rs 35 and will help reduce the travel time from four hours to an hour, the BMTC said.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a statement on Tuesday that women, covered under the Shakti free transport scheme, need not pay the toll.

The first service from Madavara starts at 6.40 am and the last leaves at 8.30 pm. In the return direction, the first bus service is at 7.10 am and the last at 8 pm. The bus runs every half an hour during the stipulated timings, the BMTC added.

(Published 21 November 2023, 19:09 IST)
