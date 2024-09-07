Home
BMTC penalises ticketless travellers

In addition, 1,699 conductors were booked for dereliction of duty.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 00:04 IST

Bengaluru: The BMTC’s checking staff penalised 2,778 ticketless travellers in July and collected a fine of Rs 5,58,910 from them by inspecting 18,489 trips.

In addition, 1,699 conductors were booked for dereliction of duty.

As many as 550 male passengers were also penalised for occupying seats reserved for women and penalised Rs 55,000. In all, 3,328 passengers were penalised in July and Rs 6,13,910 in fines was collected from them, according to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Published 07 September 2024, 00:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMTC

