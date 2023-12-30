BMTC starts issuing passes for differently-abled people

For the convenience of beneficiaries, BMTC has extended the validity of physically handicapped passes issued for the year 2023, originally valid until December 31, to now be valid until February 29, 2024. Therefore, beneficiaries are urged to renew their passes before February 29, 2024, at these designated counters. The cost for new or renewal passes for physically handicapped individuals is Rs 660. Physically handicapped new passes will be available exclusively at Kempegowda Bus Stand.