BMTC starts issuing passes for differently-abled people

Bengaluru: BMTC is issuing concessional passes to differently-abled individuals. Eligible beneficiaries can apply for physically handicapped passes through the Sevasindhu portal (https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in) starting from December 29. After applying online, beneficiaries can obtain the pass at the BMTC bus stations mentioned below by submitting the required documents. New physically handicapped passes will be issued for the entire year.
For the convenience of beneficiaries, BMTC has extended the validity of physically handicapped passes issued for the year 2023, originally valid until December 31, to now be valid until February 29, 2024. Therefore, beneficiaries are urged to renew their passes before February 29, 2024, at these designated counters. The cost for new or renewal passes for physically handicapped individuals is Rs 660. Physically handicapped new passes will be available exclusively at Kempegowda Bus Stand.
Highlights - Renewals here Kempegowda Bus Station Shivajinagar Bus Station K.R.Market Shanthinagar TTMC Jayanagar TTMC Banashankari TTMC Kengeri TTMC Hoskote Bus station Vijayanagara TTMC Yeshwanthapur TTMC Whitefield TTMC Yelahanka old Town Domlur TTMC