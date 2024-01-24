Board appointments: 'Left out' Congress ministers miffed

Bengaluru: The eight-month-old Congress government in the state is facing a fresh bout of discord as several ministers are miffed with the manner in which appointments to boards and corporations are being finalised.
Congress lawmakers and workers have been promised positions at various boards and corporations as a reward for their performance in the Assembly polls last year and to incentivise their involvement in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
On Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwara went public with his disgruntlement and said the list of appointees is being prepared without any consultation.
“I’ve been repeatedly saying that none of us was consulted. We will know better as to who has done well in the districts,” the minister said.
The grouse seems to be that the appointment process is being done discreetly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.
“They should be asked to consult district leaders. Instead, our general secretary (Randeep Singh Surjewala) is directly doing it. That’s why the process has gone slow,” Parameshwara said.
Ministers like Parameshwara are of the opinion that party workers who do not deserve any reward are being considered for positions at various boards and corporations.
“Those who have worked for the party genuinely and toiled for years will be hurt if some random names are on the list. That’s why it is important to consult leaders at various levels,” Parameshwara said.
Parameshwara further said he served as the Karnataka Congress president for eight years.
“I know who in the party has worked well in the previous election and is consistent. Such people should be encouraged. That’s our view,” he said.
Parameshwara, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Industries Minister MB Patil and other Cabinet members are unhappy with the “lack of consultation”.
Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah curtly said: “Everyone can’t be consulted.” He quickly added that he had spoken with Parameshwara. “We have cleared everything as far as MLAs are concerned. When it comes to party workers, there is still some discussion required. A list has been given to Surjewala. The list has to be cleared by (AICC general secretary) KC Venugopal,” he said.
The ruling party is under pressure, especially from lawmakers who could not be given a ministerial berth, on making appointments to boards and corporations. Differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on whether lawmakers should be prioritised or party workers have added to the delay.
Earlier, the Congress had witnessed a camp war with leaders publicly speculating on Siddaramaiah’s CM tenure.