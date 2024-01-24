Board appointments: 'Left out' Congress ministers miffed

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah curtly said: “Everyone can’t be consulted.” He quickly added that he had spoken with Parameshwara. “We have cleared everything as far as MLAs are concerned. When it comes to party workers, there is still some discussion required. A list has been given to Surjewala. The list has to be cleared by (AICC general secretary) KC Venugopal,” he said.