Bengaluru

Boy, 12, goes missing in Bengaluru's Whitefield; police form three teams to trace him

The boy went missing on Sunday afternoon following his return from a tutoring session.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 21:34 IST

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing in Whitefield since Sunday, prompting the police to initiate a thorough search with multiple teams.

The boy went missing on Sunday afternoon following his return from a tutoring session. Well-placed police sources revealed that there was an issue concerning the boy in his class and his parents had been informed about it.

"Before his mother arrived, he was captured on CCTV near the Marathahalli bridge, boarding a BMTC bus,” a senior officer said. Police personnel are constantly monitoring several CCTV cameras and three to four teams have been formed to trace the boy, the officer added. 

The footage showed him wearing a yellow T-shirt, dark trousers, and carrying a backpack. “He does not have a mobile phone or cash and so he did not reach out to anyone. Efforts are on to trace him,” the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Whitefield police station under IPC Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping).

“As per the Supreme Court guidelines, a case of kidnapping is registered when a minor goes missing,” an official said. “However, so far the investigation has found no signs of abduction.”

(Published 22 January 2024, 21:34 IST)
