Brawl during Karaga procession: Minor succumbs to stab injuries

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy succumbed to stab injuries sustained during a brawl near the Annamma Temple in Central Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.
The victim, D Sarathi, was a resident of Seshadripuram and worked as a bricklayer. Police have detained a suspect, who is also a minor.
The brawl took place near the temple in Majestic around 3.30 am, before the arrival of the Bengaluru Karaga procession. Sarathi got into a heated exchange with a percussionist.
According to the police, Sarathi was stabbed in the chest with a cutter that pierced into his heart. Neglecting the injury, Sarathi went home. However, the pain intensified and he threw up a few times. He was admitted to Victoria Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
The police initially took up an attempted murder case, but later converted it into a murder case. The suspect was arrested.
A preliminary probe suggested that Sarathi was involved in the scuffle with the suspect and his friends, all minors and slum dwellers in Gopalapura, while dancing during the Karaga celebrations. They got into an argument, which escalated, and the suspect stabbed Sarathi.
Based on statements from Sarathi's friends, the police believe more people are involved in the case.
An FIR has been filed at the Upparpet police station.
(Published 25 April 2024, 18:51 IST)