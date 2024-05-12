Breakdowns biggest cause of congestion on Bengaluru roads: Traffic police data

Bengaluru: Ever since Bengaluru Traffic Police adopted the AI-powered tool Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM) in January, they have been monitoring traffic flow patterns for effective traffic management.

Besides providing congestion alerts, the tool allows the traffic police to report incidents that impede traffic via a mobile application and, in coordination with the Traffic Management Center (TMC), resolve such incidents to ensure free flow of traffic is restored.

Through this technology, they have identified that vehicle breakdowns form an overwhelming majority of incidents reported.