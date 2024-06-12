‘Bring in SOPs, sat phones for high altitude treks’

The Uttarakhand trekking tragedy that killed nine Bengalureans has reignited concerns about the lack of safety protocol in adventure tourism in India.
The deceased were part of a 22-member team who got stranded in a blizzard while trekking the Sahastra Tal stretch in Uttarakhand on June 3.
Following a preliminary probe, the Uttarakhand police booked the local tour operator for negligence. They said the operator did not run thorough health check-ups on trekkers. Among those who died, most were in their mid-40s and the oldest was a woman in early 70s. The trek guides weren’t around when the weather turned inclement, according to reports.
Trek leaders told Metrolife that expeditions above 12,000 ft require rigorous preparation, both on the part of logistics providers and trekkers. The Sahastra Tal trail is located at 15,000 ft.
‘Trek as shepherds do’
Anand Sankar, owner of an eco-tourism company in Uttarakhand, calls for respecting the traditional knowledge of the mountains. He explains, “In states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, shepherds start migrating to higher pastures at the start of July, reaching 15,000 ft-16,000 ft. They consider it safe to head up from July till mid-September. So going by the ‘shepherd calendar’, this is an ideal period for trekking above 12,000 ft. But I must add, times have changed. Uttarakhand’s weather has become unpredictable.”
‘1 guide for 4 guests’
Multiple trek organisers said there should be one guide for every four guests or less on high expeditions. “Three guides for a group of 12 is ideal. One guide can run down the mountain to call for help while the other two can assist the guests on site,” says a senior mountaineer from Bengaluru.
She insists on putting experienced guides on the job. “A guide should read the speed of every trekker and put the slowest one in the front so he or she is not left behind. A guide should ensure trekkers reach the camp by 2 pm because after that, you can’t be certain of weather in the mountains.” Some reports suggest that the Sahastra Tal trekking group was about an hour and a half away from their camp when it started snowing around 2 pm.
‘Ask for SOP document’
Trek operators in the country register either with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation or Adventure Tour Operators Association of India. Such registration is not mandatory, which has spawned fly-by-night operators who are functioning without standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. They are thriving because they offer cheaper deals by cutting corners. Sankar says until citizens demand quality services, such operators will continue to ply. He says, “You can gauge their preparedness by reading their SOP document. Or, asking if their staff is trained in first aid, if they offer insurance, if they have identified evacuation routes and modes of evacuation (a stretcher or horse), and how many oxygen cylinders they carry. And if there is no mobile network, how will they call for help?”
The number of days they set aside for acclimatisation also speaks of their expertise. “Since motorable roads have come up in remote places, people are starting their trek at a much higher altitude than they used to earlier. There is a greater need to acclimatise,” he explains. Moreover, in expeditions above 12,000 ft, an operator should schedule a day or two of rest for every 1,000 steps covered.
In Sankar’s observation, tour operators that largely cater to foreign clientele tend to be compliant. Abhishek Gairola, operations manager at an adventure company in Uttarakhand, says, “People compare prices but rarely do they check company reviews or ask if companies will provide climbing equipment and professional guides.” Clement Dominic of Bangalore Mountaineering Club says companies organising high altitude treks, for even as short a duration as two days, must be authorised.
Experts said citizens must build their fitness to undertake tough expeditions and tour organisers should not accept unfit indivduals.
‘Satellite phones will help rescue’
The senior mountaineer says things can go wrong despite preparedness, so the government should consider allowing tour operators to carry satellite phones to co-ordinate rescue. In this case, the SOS call was made a day later, after a guide managed to climb down and reached an area with mobile network.
(With inputs by Tini Sara Anien)
What happened
A group of 22 got trapped in a blizzard while returning to the base camp at the Sahastra Tal-Mayali stretch in the Garhwal mountain range on June 3. They took refuge behind a big boulder. At first, four of them collapsed due to hypothermia, exhaustion, and lack of oxygen. Five others collapsed later. On June 5, Karnataka government with support from Uttarakhand government rescued 13 survivors. The bodies of the deceased were flown to Bengaluru on June 7. The members were part of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association.
‘Adventure tourism law in works’
Adventure Tour Operators Association of India has over 700 member companies. Its president Ajeet Bajaj says the association has been working closely with the union ministry of tourism on the upcoming
model adventure tourism law, the establishment of adventure rescue centres, and the use of satellite
phones to enhance safety measures.
"As we mourn this tragic loss, we need to reflect on the lessons to be learned and reaffirm our commitment to the highest safety standards. All stakeholders in the country need to work together," he says.