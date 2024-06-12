‘Bring in SOPs, sat phones for high altitude treks’

Trek operators in the country register either with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation or Adventure Tour Operators Association of India. Such registration is not mandatory, which has spawned fly-by-night operators who are functioning without standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. They are thriving because they offer cheaper deals by cutting corners. Sankar says until citizens demand quality services, such operators will continue to ply. He says, “You can gauge their preparedness by reading their SOP document. Or, asking if their staff is trained in first aid, if they offer insurance, if they have identified evacuation routes and modes of evacuation (a stretcher or horse), and how many oxygen cylinders they carry. And if there is no mobile network, how will they call for help?”