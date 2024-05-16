Bengaluru BTech student suicide: Cops file Unnatural Death Report

Bengaluru: A day after a 21-year-old BTech student died by jumping from the fifth floor of PES University in southern Bengaluru, the Parappana Agrahara police filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), treating it as a suicide.
However, they have invoked CrPC Section 174 based on the statement given by the boy’s father; the section mandates the police to inquire about and report on suicide.
Karakala Rahul, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, was a sixth semester computer science student at the private university located in Electronics City.
Exams were on at the university. Rahul hadn’t taken the exam on Tuesday, police sources said.
The police shifted the body to the morgue as they waited for the parents’ arrival.
A senior police officer told DH that they reviewed CCTV footage of the floor and found no foul play.
The incident happened around 10.30 am.
Published 15 May 2024, 21:51 IST