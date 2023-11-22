BU students protest over bad quality food at hostels

Bengaluru: Postgraduate students residing in the Bangalore University (BU) hostel, located on the Jnanabharathi campus, staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding quality food be served at the hostel canteens.
After worms were found in the rice served on Monday night, the students demanded action against the hostel warden.
"This is not new and it has been going on for several months. Not just rice, but all the food served in the hostel is of poor quality," a student said.
"We have brought it to the notice of the vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials, but it was of no use and we continue to suffer," another added.