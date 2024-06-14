Bumper-to-bumper traffic on ORR after evening showers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Continuous showers for at least two hours on Thursday evening led to severe traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road, with vehicles piling up bumper to bumper till late evening.

Traffic police and residents noted that because it rained for nearly two hours nonstop, all the vehicles streaming out of tech parks at once found themselves in a long trail of slow-moving traffic.

“The congestion was cleared only by around 8.30 pm,” said an officer deployed to manage traffic near Kadubeesanahalli. “There were more vehicles getting onto the ORR than were moving forward. This led to a long line of vehicles crawling,” he said.