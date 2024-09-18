Bus shelters in state of neglect

BMTC bus shelters in the city leave much to be desired. Commuters grapple with unhygienic conditions and missing or damaged infrastructure. In some cases, shelters are non-existent. Metrolife did a reality check across multiple localities. Here’s what we found.
M G Road
Located at the corner opposite Cauvery Arts and Crafts Emporium on M G Road, a small blue board tied to a streetlight reads ‘BMTC bus stop’. There is no bus shelter, no bench, and no digital board with the bus schedule. The pavement is broken, and the space is engulfed by a foul smell.
“People use this corner like a public toilet. Hence, the bad smell. Plus, garbage trucks are parked in the vicinity. Often garbage falls off these trucks and it isn’t cleaned,” shares Deeksha K, 27, who travels from M G Road to Banaswadi every day.
However, less than a kilometre away, the Mayo Hall bus stop on Residency Road features three shelters and a digital board that displays the bus schedule. But the space needs upkeep, says a local tea seller. “Because it’s near Mayo Hall and the police are around throughout the day, it’s quite safe. However, cleanliness is an issue. Pourakarmikas clean it once every morning. But due to the steady flow of commuters, the space gets dirty quickly,” she tells Metrolife.
Seshadripuram
It is difficult to notice the “bus stop” located near the Seshadripuram police station, as there is no sign or structure to indicate the same. BMTC buses to K R Market halt at the makeshift bus stand every five to seven minutes. It is mostly frequented by students. “As the bus stop is located so close to a traffic signal, most buses end up stopping here anyway, so it is easy to board buses from here,” says Kartikeyan, 17, student.
Indiranagar
All three BMTC bus stops Metrolife visited in Indiranagar — 100 ft Road, 6th Main and 80 ft Road — were sheltered and had ample seating. The pavements too were in a decent condition. However, digital boards were missing. Regular commuters noted that buses were usually on time.
Jayanagar and J P Nagar
The bus stops in J P Nagar 6th Phase and select Jayanagar locations, such as 40th cross, 5th block, Telephone Exchange, and 4th block, are well-maintained and sheltered. They have digital boards displaying bus schedules, along with detailed maps and boards outlining the location, bus routes, and timings.
Kadirenahalli Cross and Kumaraswamy Layout
The Kadirenahalli Cross bus stop and Dayananda Sagar College bus stop in Kumaraswamy Layout are merely footpaths without any shelter or signboards. Only regular commuters are aware of the existence of these bus stops. “Newcomers discover there’s a stop here only after a lot of confusion and asking around,” notes Chandra, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout.
Majestic
The Kempegowda bus stand at Majestic features boards with details of various bus routes across platforms. The platforms were relatively clean. However, some commuters felt the directions were confusing.
Women at the bus stand also raised concerns about safety at night, noting that many men, often drunk, sleep on the KSRTC side of the bus stand, making the area feel unsafe.
‘Bus shelters duty of BBMP’
“Under BMTC we have only 35 minor stations and 3 major stations. All
the other bus shelters come under the jurisdiction of BBMP, it is their
duty to take care of them,” a BMTC representative tells Metrolife.