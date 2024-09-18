Bus shelters in state of neglect

It is difficult to notice the “bus stop” located near the Seshadripuram police station, as there is no sign or structure to indicate the same. BMTC buses to K R Market halt at the makeshift bus stand every five to seven minutes. It is mostly frequented by students. “As the bus stop is located so close to a traffic signal, most buses end up stopping here anyway, so it is easy to board buses from here,” says Kartikeyan, 17, student.