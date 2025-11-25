<p>Bengaluru: For the first time, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has opened the doors of its sewage treatment plants (STPs) to private companies, especially startups that are working on next-generation water recycling technologies.</p>.<p>The initiative transforms the BWSSB’s treatment plants into real-time research platforms, allowing startups to test technology under actual field conditions. "It also offers a practical environment to understand treatment economics, infrastructure challenges and the commercial feasibility of recycled water,” the board said in a statement.</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said that the initiative marks a new chapter in the city’s effort to drive innovation from within Bengaluru’s own ecosystem. "Bengaluru’s water challenges can be addressed through the ingenuity of its own innovators. By providing physical space and operational access within its plants, the BWSSB aims to strengthen circular water management and move the city closer to long-term water self-reliance,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru: BWSSB sets up expert panel under retd IISc prof to boost reuse of treated water.<p>As the first project under this programme, Boson Whitewater has been permitted to set up operations inside the Kadubeesanahalli wastewater treatment plant. The company will install its advanced purification systems at its own cost, while the BWSSB will facilitate access to raw wastewater and support the process of connecting the treated water to potential buyers.</p>.<p>"This zero-investment model for the board ensures that research advances without financial burden on public infrastructure. Through Boson’s pilot, the city will immediately gain access to nearly 70,000 litres of high-quality treated water per day,” the BWSSB said.</p>