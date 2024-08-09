Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB phone-in programme today

Bengalureans can raise grievances related to water billing, overflowing manholes, meter reading, irregular water supply and sanitary networks. They can dial 080-22945119 or 080-22229639 to participate in the programme.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 03:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a phone-in-programme with board chairman Ramprasat Manohar V on Friday between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.

Citizens can raise grievances related to water billing, overflowing manholes, meter reading, irregular water supply and sanitary networks. They can dial 080-22945119 or 080-22229639 to participate in the programme.

The BWSSB has requested consumers to mention their RR number while raising their complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 August 2024, 03:27 IST
BengaluruBWSSBphone-in-programme

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT