C V Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu inspects Kaggadasapura lake

Bengaluru: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged misuse of grants meant for the development of Kaggadasapura lake, CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu inspected the waterbody along with a team of BBMP engineers on Thursday.
He said the development of the lake may have been slowed down, but not stopped. The AAP alleged that the condition of Kaggadasapura lake had not improved despite getting a grant of Rs 12 crore.
After inspecting the lake, the MLA said: “A total of 13 works were proposed as part of the development of the lake in February 2021. The BBMP has completed six works, including de-weeding, forming a ring bund, construction of a box culvert, and providing sewage diversion pipeline and a wetland,” he said.
The MLA pointed out that works such as fencing and walk-way improvements is currently underway. “We are also providing an access control gate and gazebo. These works are yet to start. There is no misappropriation of grants, as some parties have alleged without taking our inputs. Every penny that is used for the lake has been accounted for,” he said.
The MLA was accompanied by engineers of the BBMP and the BWSSB, which is building a sewage treatment plant on the upstream of the lake.
Published 13 June 2024, 20:49 IST