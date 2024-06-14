C V Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu inspects Kaggadasapura lake

Bengaluru: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged misuse of grants meant for the development of Kaggadasapura lake, CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu inspected the waterbody along with a team of BBMP engineers on Thursday.

He said the development of the lake may have been slowed down, but not stopped. The AAP alleged that the condition of Kaggadasapura lake had not improved despite getting a grant of Rs 12 crore.

After inspecting the lake, the MLA said: “A total of 13 works were proposed as part of the development of the lake in February 2021. The BBMP has completed six works, including de-weeding, forming a ring bund, construction of a box culvert, and providing sewage diversion pipeline and a wetland,” he said.