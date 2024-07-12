Cab drivers’ unions in Bengaluru seek uniform fares across apps

In February, the transport department came out with revised fares for taxis operated by platforms like Ola, Uber, and other conventional taxi operators. The fares were now classified into three categories, based on the cost of the vehicles. For vehicles costing up to Rs 10 lakh, the base fare is Rs 100 (for the first 4 km), with Rs 24/km thereafter. For vehicles costing between Rs 10 to 15 lakh, the base fare is Rs 115, followed by Rs 28/km. Vehicles costing Rs 15 lakh and above, will charge a base fare of Rs 130, followed by Rs 32/km. A 10% hike above the fare can be charged during the wee hours (12 am to 6 am).