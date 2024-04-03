Campaign to revive open wells picks up amid water crisis in Bengaluru

In the last week alone, Shankar has restored five wells running up to 25 feet deep. These were spread across Domlur, Halasuru, Banashankari, Shivajinagar and Silk Board. Traditional well diggers like him can locate forgotten wells. “These wells can provide 4,000-5,000 litres of water for five families at any given time. I got these enquiries from independent houses and small buildings,” he shares.