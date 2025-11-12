Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Canada visa hurdles nudge Bengaluru students towards Australia, Europe

A diplomatic row and job uncertainty are the main reasons, experts say.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 23:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 23:27 IST
AustraliaCanadaBengaluru newsEuropestudent visa

Follow us on :

Follow Us