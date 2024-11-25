Canara Bank’s ‘Come Together Run Together’ marathon draws 9,000 participants

<p>Bengaluru: Canara Bank’s annual marathon, ‘Come Together Run Together’, saw over 9,000 runners gather on Sunday morning at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.</p>.<p>Flagged off by the bank’s management, the event celebrated community spirit and fitness.</p>.Bengaluru: Walk with ‘Pride’ for LGBTQIA+ rights.<p>The top male and female finishers in the 10K category each received cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, while the 5K winners earned Rs 1 lakh each. Prizes for runners-up included Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 for the 10K race, and Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for the 5K race. Senior citizens participating in the event were also presented with gift hampers.</p>.<p>K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO of Canara Bank, praised the event, saying, “The energy and participation at this year’s marathon were inspiring. Events like these embody the essence of togetherness and perseverance.”</p>.<p><strong>Winners</strong></p>.<p><strong>10K race</strong></p>.<p>Male: Vinod Singh<br>Female: Sanjivani Jadhav</p>.<p><strong>5K race</strong></p>.<p>Male: Nabeel Sahi<br>Female: Ankita</p>