Cauvery Stage V draws to a close; what next for BWSSB?

While it is good news that the board is keen on implementing the Cauvery Stage VI project soon, the residents of the 110 villages who have seen the struggle through the implementation of the Cauvery Stage V project suggested that the BWSSB should plan future projects better. “We have been waiting for Cauvery water for over five years now and the officials have only been promising new deadlines. There is a need to make the projects people-centric and understand the on-ground problems. For many months, during the Cauvery Stage V project, our engineers kept telling us that there were some land acquisition problems. In the future at least, the officials should ensure that they acquire all the properties before digging up the roads and causing public inconvenience,” said Kochu Sankar, president, Trinity Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association in North Bengaluru.