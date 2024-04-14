'Cauvery Stage V project will be partially commissioned by May-end'

Apart from these measures, we have also realised that the city produces close to 1,200 MLD of treated water, which is going to waste. We have started promoting the use of treated water for non-potable purposes and, over the last month, we have seen the demand increase drastically. The use of treated water will bring down the dependency on Cauvery water and borewells significantly, and this will help us move towards water security. To make this sustainable, we want to establish a network of treated water pipelines so that industries and construction sites have a permanent supply of treated water. This way, we can narrow down the gap between demand and supply.