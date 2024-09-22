Home
CBI recovers Rs 25 lakh from customs superintendent facing bribery charges in Bengaluru

The central probe agency received the inputs that Superintendent Ramesh Chandra Tripathi was allegedly enriching himself by accepting bribes following which a case was registered against him, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 13:14 IST

New Delhi: The CBI has recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from a superintendent of customs posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru during a search in connection with a bribery case against him, officials said Sunday.

The central probe agency received the inputs that Superintendent Ramesh Chandra Tripathi was allegedly enriching himself by accepting bribes following which a case was registered against him, they said.

The CBI and vigilance officers of Customs and Central Tax conducted a joint operation on Friday and Saturday, the officials said.

"During the course of this operation, CBI recovered over Rs 25 lakh from the possession of accused Superintendent of Customs," a CBI spokesperson said.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Tripathi in Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents, he said.

Published 22 September 2024, 13:14 IST
