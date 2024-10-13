Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Central Crime Branch busts two prostitution rackets in Bengaluru

The CCB’s Women Protection Wing carried out the operations on October 9 and 11, according to the source.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 22:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 22:21 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaCentral Crime BranchCCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us