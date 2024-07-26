Chaos at KSR Bengaluru railway station after vigilantes intercept red meat shipment

Around 6.45 pm, Kerehalli and 20 of his associates arrived, confiscated two cartons and raised slogans against the consignee as well as the consignor, alleging it was dog meat. They also called the media, leading to an argument between Razak and the vigilantes, the RPF sources said.

RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Bengaluru police officials arrived at the scene.

Razak informed the officials said that all the 150 boxes had goat/sheep meat and that he had been carrying out business legally for the last 12 years, with all requisite documents.

Razak claimed that Kerehalli and his team had attempted to extort money from him, which he refused to pay.

Authorities later summoned a butcher to chop the meat for sampling, and food inspectors from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took samples for investigation.

Pavan Kumar Reddy, a police inspector in the RPF's Bengaluru division, told DH that the meat was likely "mutton".

RPF sources said the city police had arrested Kerehalli but police did not confirm this.

A Hassan native living in Bengaluru, Kerehalli is no stranger to controversies. He faces at least 10 criminal cases.

In April 2023, he was arrested following the suspected lynching of cattle van driver near Sathanur.