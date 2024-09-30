Charges against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Bengaluru police may move court seeking CID probe

Bengaluru police are considering seeking the court’s permission to transfer the case against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
On September 27, a special court for cases involving elected representatives directed the Tilak Nagar police to file an FIR and initiate an investigation against Nirmala and other BJP leaders for alleged irregularities concerning the electoral bonds.
On the next day, the police registered an FIR against Nirmala, Enforcement Directorate officials, BJP office bearers, the party’s state president B Y Vijayendra and senior leader Nalin Kumar Kateel.
A highly placed police source told DH that deliberations were underway to seek the court’s permission to transfer the case to the CID.
According to sources, Sara Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), chaired a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mico Layout subdivision), and the Tilak Nagar police inspector to chalk out the further course of action.
Assessing the gravity of the case, interstate ramifications and the depth of the allegations, the officers deliberated moving the court for permission to transfer the case to CID.
“Usually, cases are referred to the CID by the state police chief, which are routed through a senior officer overseeing the case. However, in this case, the court directed filing an FIR and placed the responsibility of investigations on the Tilak Nagar SHO. Therefore, to make any change in the case, the court permission is necessary,” said the police source.
Even the cases of irregularities or loss of money (Rs 3 crore or more) are transferred to the CID.
According to the complainant, in the case against Nirmala and others, Rs 8,000 crore and more is involved. Therefore, considering the difficulty of investigating the case by the jurisdictional police, police officers thought about asking for a transfer.
According to the source, the Tilak Nagar SHO will route the request through the DCP (Southeast), and it is most likely to happen in one or two days.
The court had passed the order on a private complainant by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), who alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion, compelling entities and individuals for electoral bonds in favour of BJP.
Police invoked IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
