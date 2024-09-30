Charges against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Bengaluru police may move court seeking CID probe

Bengaluru police are considering seeking the court’s permission to transfer the case against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On September 27, a special court for cases involving elected representatives directed the Tilak Nagar police to file an FIR and initiate an investigation against Nirmala and other BJP leaders for alleged irregularities concerning the electoral bonds.

On the next day, the police registered an FIR against Nirmala, Enforcement Directorate officials, BJP office bearers, the party’s state president B Y Vijayendra and senior leader Nalin Kumar Kateel.

A highly placed police source told DH that deliberations were underway to seek the court’s permission to transfer the case to the CID.

According to sources, Sara Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), chaired a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mico Layout subdivision), and the Tilak Nagar police inspector to chalk out the further course of action.