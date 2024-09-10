Chargesheet details against Darshan in public domain will have no impact on court proceedings: Home Minister G Parameshwara

Responding to a question on objections regarding information from the chargesheet coming out and Darshan moving the court in this regard, the Minister said: "Once the chargesheet is submitted it is given to the opposite lawyers too, it is no more a secret document, it will come into public domain and cannot be stopped."

"I have heard that they have approached the court to restrain information from the chargesheet coming out, let's see what the court decides," the Minister said.