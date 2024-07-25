Christ varsity hosts workshop on climate change  

Bengaluru: Over 140 students at Christ University recently participated in a Climate Fresk workshop on campus, exploring the consequences of climate change.

The workshop was conducted by The Climate Fresk, a French non-profit organisation, in collaboration with the German Consulate, French Consulate, and Consulate of Denmark. It was co-sponsored by the Innovation Centre Denmark, the German and Danish Consulates, and the French Institute in India. The workshop aims to provide quality climate education and prompt participants to take constructive action to help tackle climate change.

During the three-hour session, students used illustrated cards based on data from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to explore topics representing the causes and consequences of climate change, including fossil fuel, agriculture, and transportation.