Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Citizens upset over pubs violating decibel limits

Metrolife visited the neighbourhood last Saturday. A little after 10 pm, the pubs were blasting music, one louder than the other. The law says music can’t be above 70 dB after 10 pm.
Barkha Kumari
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 22:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 22:30 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifepubs

Follow us on :

Follow Us