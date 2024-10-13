Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Police push for tougher Drugs and Cosmetics Act to combat recreational drug sales

In the backdrop of this announcement, police have flagged that the Drugs and Cosmetics Act bars them from initiating any action against irregularities concerning tablets and other drugs.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 22:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaBengaluru Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us