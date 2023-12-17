Bengaluru’s green ambitions: trade-offs and challenges

The challenges are manifold because BCAP is a statutory document and is not something that government agencies or private establishments have to adhere to. “Recently, there have been wide discussions over tunnel roads, flyovers, and many infrastructure projects. All these projects and the future projects should be evaluated in the light of climate change. Unless BCAP is used as a guiding document to approve any projects, it will be of not much use,” said Ashish Verma, Professor, Indian Institute of Science (IISc). “For instance, the government approved the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill but the authority is yet to become operational. This should not continue with BCAP. BMLTA should soon be made operational and BCAP should be a guiding document for BMLTA,” he said.