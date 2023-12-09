City's thinkers illuminate paths to safer, inclusive streets

Representatives from over 40 organisations, including urban planners, citizen groups, and architects, gathered at 'Namma Raste', a two-day exhibition to present ideas for safe streets, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, and inclusive public spaces.
Organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in collaboration with WRI India and Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), the event showcased solutions to transform 460 km of streets, 291 intersections, and reclaim 4.91 lakh square metres of public street space.
The exhibition, spanning diverse domains of public infrastructure, addressed issues ranging from combating climate change to enhancing public spaces for community use.
The Institute of Urban Designers India proposed converting the sacred 'Ashwath Katte' into an inclusive neighborhood space. Sensing Local, an urban living lab conducting footpath audits citywide, demonstrated how footpaths could be revamped to improve the walkability index.
Designers and planners shared case studies and interventions for specific junctions and busy areas. The Mobility Agenda, an urban transport planning and consulting organisation, showed how public space and roads in a 150-metre radius around the Yelachenahalli metro station can be made inclusive and citizen-friendly.
“The footpaths need to be made friendly for people with disabilities. Since there is a school nearby, we suggest that tabletop pedestrian crossings be installed to ensure we cut down the speed of the vehicles since many children cross over opposite the metro station,” said Prerana Katkar from The Mobility Agenda.
The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) presented a concept to transform the Intermediate Ring Road (IRR) into a dynamic and lively street.
“The IRR sees huge vehicle density due to the presence of tech parks. But the stalled Ejipura flyover and works on the CMH Road have created traffic problems there,” Sharath SR from B.PAC said, adding how metro feeders could bring down the use of personal vehicles.
A presentation underlined the impact of minimal interventions, such as signages, speed humps, high-raised pedestrian crossings, and refuge islands, on citizen safety.
Palike to implement some ideas
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath acknowledged the importance of citizen and expert feedback on road design. He committed to implementing some of the presented ideas.
The BBMP is also developing 75 junctions under the 'Suraksha 75 Mission 2023' to create people-centric junction designs, making them safer, efficient, inclusive, and universally accessible.