Civic groups call for better bus connectivity, infra in Mahadevapura  

Civic groups in Mahadevapura have urged the BMTC to increase the number of buses and upgrade infrastructure in Whitefield and other parts of the zone.
In their letter to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Whitefield Rising, Bellandur Development Forum, and Iblur Environs Trust have highlighted the need to develop routes along the IT corridor, away from main roads, and enhance bus frequency.
Backing up their suggestions with concrete route maps, the group urged the BMTC to immediately restart the Chakra 8/8A bus services started in 2016, but were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The shuttle service to Whitefield covered areas like Varthur Kodi, Siddapura, Thubarahalli, Kundalahalli Gate, AECS Layout, and Hope Farm.
The letter also proposed four new metro feeder (MF) routes with 20-seater mini-buses running every 10 minutes during peak hours. They wanted this service to connect northern Whitefield and interior parts of KR Puram, Varthur, Balagere, Thubarahalli, Belathur, Ayyappa Nagar, and other places to the nearest metro station.
The groups have also asked for bus connectivity from Balagere to ORR, Whitefield, and ITPL at peak office hours, while also requesting buses to link Sarjapur and Electronics City to Baiyappanahalli.
“With the number of metro commuters increasing every day, buses can help provide seamless connectivity through Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, and other areas, thus encouraging more people to take the metro,” said Zibi from Whitefield Rising.
Besides increased bus operations, the group has also urged BMTC to provide etiquette training to their drivers and conductors to ensure they stop the bus at designated stops. They also asked the BBMP to mark each stop with clear signages.
“If we make good policy decisions to improve the bus infrastructure — footpaths, streetlights, and bus shelters — we can encourage a shift from personal vehicles to public transport,” Zibi added.
The BMTC should consult with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and build a 2030-2035 vision for transportation in the city and make data-driven decisions for route distribution and better last-mile connectivity, the group suggested.