Climate data gap hinders effective action, says study  

Bengaluru: A new study by researchers from the Azim Premji University has revealed that lack of access to relatable climate data is a significant barrier to effective climate action.

Researchers from the varsity’s Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability observed that climate forecasts are often produced at coarse spatial scales for distant time periods, such as the year 2100, which is "rarely on the radar of elected representatives".

The study, conducted by Harini Nagendra, Santonu Goswami and Seema Mundoli, referenced a 2022 research finding that only 0.3% of questions raised in Parliament over a 20-year period pertained to climate change, despite its growing importance to the country.