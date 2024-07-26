Climate data gap hinders effective action, says study  

Bengaluru: A new study by researchers from the Azim Premji University has revealed that lack of access to relatable climate data is a significant barrier to effective climate action.
Researchers from the varsity’s Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability observed that climate forecasts are often produced at coarse spatial scales for distant time periods, such as the year 2100, which is "rarely on the radar of elected representatives".
The study, conducted by Harini Nagendra, Santonu Goswami and Seema Mundoli, referenced a 2022 research finding that only 0.3% of questions raised in Parliament over a 20-year period pertained to climate change, despite its growing importance to the country.
"By integrating data from various climate models to create an ensemble of models and generate fine-scaled (25 kmx25 km) climate maps at near-time resolutions (2021-2040), we aim to empower local, regional and national governments to recognise the urgency and magnitude of the crisis and use this data to enhance climate adaptation strategies," the researchers stated.
The study also noted that while there is a large volume of open-access data available, access is often limited to businesses and academia. The researchers emphasised that journalists, teachers, students and civil society organisations should also have access to such data.
"Climate data democracy is critical to opening up a new era where climate data does not remain a commodity with restricted access to the learned or wealthy few," the study said, urging the academia to act as a bridge connecting governments, businesses, civil society and other key stakeholders.
Published 25 July 2024, 23:28 IST