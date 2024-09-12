Coalition of democratic groups urge CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw order restricting protests to Freedom Park

The 2021 order brought in by the city police and in effect from 2022 restricted protests to Freedom Park only after due police permissions. Any protests or public campaigns held outside the Freedom Park since then were immediately stopped by the police and cases were filed against many of the participants who were detained, which is an abuse of power, noted the letter.

While the signatories welcomed the state government's decision to celebrate democracy through public events, including the upcoming effort to create the longest human chain across the state, they noted the irony displayed in the state's capital Bengaluru, with the police refusing permissions for public protests for "spurious reasons" such as traffic problems, which they noted, existed in the city even without protests.

"This government is no different from the previous BJP government. How much does this government believe in democracy if they are stifling our voices and slapping cases against protesters?" questioned Mohan Raj, president, Republican Party of India, during a press meet.

"Freedom Park should be renamed as 'Where freedom is hidden away' park or the 'unfreedom park'," said Ramchandra Guha, who was also present on the occasion. "The country was founded on peaceful protest movements...so this (restriction) is completely contrary to the spirit of those who founded our nation and is extremely illogical."

He noted that the government must allow protests in several public places, such as "a list of 40 places", where protesters can connect to the public without disrupting any public movement.

Some demands

- The CM must announce the withdrawal of the order restricting protests to Freedom Park.

- FIRs registered against people exercising their right to protest must be withdrawn.

- Criminal inquiry against police officers who allegedly attacked protesters.