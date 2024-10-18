Bengaluru: Colleges told to adopt AICTE curriculum for BBA

<p>Bengaluru: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all higher education institutions to adopt AICTE model curriculum for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme.</p>.<p>In a notification it has stated that the AICTE has developed a Model Curriculum for BBA with the help of experts from academia and industry. "The curriculum is designed to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape, incorporating both foundational principles and emerging trends across various disciplines within a structured framework of 120-160 credits," it said.</p>