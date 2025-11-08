<p>Bengaluru: Com DEALL, a city-based not for profit focused on early intervention of autism and related disorders in children across the country, has launched a mobile application to make early intervention in children with autism and related disorders more accessible. </p><p>The application was launched on Friday, at an event celebrating the organisation's silver jubilee. The guest of honour was G Vijaya Raghavan, Founder of CADRRE. The app allows parents to access customised early intervention plans for their children, for a subscription fee. Through the subscription, one can access customised lesson plans in a phased manner, speak to experts and also carry out online assessment. </p>.Bengaluru-based autism intervention trust Com DEALL celebrates 25 years.<p>Speaking at the event, the chief guest, Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, said, “It is very meaningful to see the brilliant and expressive talents of all our children. This is what diversity is and this is what a very plural and diverse world actually means,” after the inauguration an art exhibition featuring works of children on the spectrum. Uma also offered to provide assistance to Com DEALL in carrying forward the organisation’s programme. </p><p>A coffee table book and a documentary on the work of the organisation, and a revamped website were also inaugurated at the event. “25 years ago, when I started the Com DEALL programme, it was an impassive response to the desperation of about 20 odd couples, who came to me as they did not know where to go. Now looking back, it has been the most challenging, yet rewarding part of my career,” Dr Prathibha Karanth, founder-director and managing trustee of Com DEALL.</p>