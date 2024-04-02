Congress taking support of SDPI even as blasts taking place in Bengaluru: Amit Shah

Channapatna (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of taking support from the Social Democratic Party of India, the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India, "even as blasts are taking place in Bengaluru".

The senior BJP leader was apparently referring to the recent blast at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, which is under investigation.

Shah also claimed that there has been no trace of corruption on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as against the Congress, which has allegedly stains of corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore.