Bengaluru cop fires at rowdy who beat truck driver into coma

Bengaluru: A police inspector opened fire to apprehend a history-sheeter near Bannerghatta on the city's southern outskirts on Saturday evening, officials said.
Jigani police inspector Manjunath shot Venkataraju alias 'Tukde' in the left leg after he allegedly tried to evade arrest.
According to the police, Venkataraju had been evading arrest for the last three months. He is allegedly involved in at least three murders and three attempted murders. Most recently, he attacked a truck driver near Jigani for obstructing his car. The driver was beaten so badly he was in coma for several days, a police officer involved in the investigations told DH.
A team of Jigani police tracked Venkataraju's movements through informants and obtained details of his daily routine. After ascertaining that he visits a bar at Ragihalli every Saturday to buy liquor, the police team rushed there to arrest him, police sources explained.
However, Venkataraju tried to escape by pulling out a sharp weapon and attacking constable Vinay. Manjunath, the police inspector, fired a warning shot from his service revolver. When Venkataraju still tried to escape, the inspector shot him in the leg. Venkataraju was later taken to a hospital and is currently out of danger, the sources stated.
Published 04 August 2024, 20:49 IST