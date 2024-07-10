Cops go all out against ‘glaring’ headlights 

Though the police are not measuring the specifications, they are stopping vehicles with ‘glaring’ headlights. “Cars that are being stopped are mainly those using high beam lights unnecessarily. It is important to be responsible and dip your lights when you are driving within city limits or when it is not needed,” explains a representative of a lighting specialist based in Domlur. His business has not been affected by the crackdown, he says. He adds that standard LED lamps are way below the ‘prescribed 9,000 lumens’. According to a salesman at a store in Koramangala, warm LED lights of up to 110 watts are acceptable. “It is white LED lights that are a disturbance to other drivers,” he explains.