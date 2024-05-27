Home
Couple killed after KSRTC bus hits two-wheeler on Kanakapura Road

The victims have been identified as Ravi Kumar (45) and Lakshmamma (40), residents of Honnapura village near Kudur, Magadi taluk.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 19:58 IST
Comments

Bengaluru: A married couple from Ramanagara district died after a KSRTC bus struck their two-wheeler on Bengaluru's southern outskirts on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at Sabbakere Gate on Kanakapura Road around 1 pm. 

The victims have been identified as Ravi Kumar (45) and Lakshmamma (40), residents of Honnapura village near Kudur, Magadi taluk. 

Dinakar Shetty, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara subdivision, told DH that the front portion of the bus was damaged, but none of the passengers was injured. 

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the results are awaited, police said. 

Published 26 May 2024, 19:58 IST
