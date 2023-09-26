Cow vigilantes attacked meat transporters to extort money, say Bengaluru police

The violent attack on seven meat transporters at Doddaballapur near Bengaluru on September 24 was an attempt to extort money, police say. Early on Sunday morning, nearly two dozen activists of the Hindutva outfit, Sri Rama Sene, intercepted five trucks and a car at TB Circle in Doddaballapur and dragged the seven occupants out. The vigilantes then forced the seven men to carry butchered animal parts on their heads and walk in a parade. While some of them took videos on their mobile phones, some others torched the car.