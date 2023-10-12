Crammed house on rent in Bengaluru for Rs 12K irks netizens, post goes viral on Reddit

A Reddit user has sparked fresh round of discussions on extremely high real estate prices in Bengaluru.

When u/_saiya_ posted a picture of crammed 1-RK flat in a suburb of Bengaluru, the issue of unaffordable accommodation in the metropolitan once again sprang to the fore. The house is marked for Rs 12,000 rent and Rs 50,000 as deposit.

The picture showed a tiny apartment of 400 sqft having just a small window for ventilation. The property barely had space even for a single mattress, and appliances were crammed all around it.

Another Reddit user was quick to reply that "this is a toilet converted into a bedroom."

Another person jokingly said, "On the bright side, you won’t fall off the bed even if you tried.”