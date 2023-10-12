Crammed house on rent in Bengaluru for Rs 12K irks netizens, post goes viral on Reddit

A Reddit user has sparked fresh round of discussions on extremely high real estate prices in Bengaluru.
When u/_saiya_ posted a picture of crammed 1-RK flat in a suburb of Bengaluru, the issue of unaffordable accommodation in the metropolitan once again sprang to the fore. The house is marked for Rs 12,000 rent and Rs 50,000 as deposit.
The picture showed a tiny apartment of 400 sqft having just a small window for ventilation. The property barely had space even for a single mattress, and appliances were crammed all around it.
Another Reddit user was quick to reply that "this is a toilet converted into a bedroom."
Another person jokingly said, "On the bright side, you won’t fall off the bed even if you tried.”
Though this is just one incident, Bengaluru is full of stories that enumerate varied instances of potential tenants with real estate and their owners.
Experiences range from sudden shooting unaffordability to increased stress on vegetarian and non-muslim tenants, bringing to light the changing nature of the real estate in this megapolis.
Skyrocketing real estate prices have become a grave concern for Bengalureans.
Pricey accommodation in the heart of city has now begun pushing people towards the periphery of the city.
Places like Devanahalli and Hoskote — both under Bengaluru Rural — have emerged as places of interest for new renters as rates here are more affordable.