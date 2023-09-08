Creation of BBMP district soon

Cut-off box - New app to be launched Rao announced that an app created by the AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) at IISc for dengue surveillance and prediction in BBMP limits will be launched on Friday. The app for surveillance was piloted in some PHCs already and will be expanded to the whole city now. Meanwhile the predictive model can predict the number of dengue cases a month prior with 60-70 per cent accuracy said Dr Bhaskar Rajkumar of ARTPARK.