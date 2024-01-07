Crumbling comforts: Squalor suffocates Bengaluru’s bus hubs

In Shivajinagar bus station, the “Mother’s Lounge” – a space dedicated to providing comfort and privacy for mothers and their children – falls short of its intended purpose. A recent visit revealed that out of four sinks in the lounge, only one was functional, and none were clean. This lack of basic hygiene is compounded by the fact that the feeding room, an essential part of the lounge, lacks both lighting and seating, making it difficult for mothers to care for their infants comfortably. The room’s floor, cluttered with cement and sand, further adds to the unwelcoming environment. Adding to the inconvenience, staff members stationed outside the washrooms charge a usage fee of Rs 10, yet the conditions inside are far from satisfactory. While the toilets are usable, the Western-style ones suffer from a non-functional flush system.