Customs finds gold concealed in knives, sprayed on paper

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Customs thwarted a gold smuggling attempt at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli, officials announced on Saturday. The bust followed strategic passenger profiling.
Customs officials stated they intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and discovered two mercury-coated gold rods hidden inside the hollow handles of knives, along with gold paste applied to paper affixed to trays.
“Another modus operandi for carrying contraband/restricted item detected by officers of Bengaluru Air Customs in passenger baggage – gold paste sprayed on paper and pasted on trays/ boards,” the Customs said.
The officials confiscated 298.25 grams of gold from the suspect and have taken appropriate action.