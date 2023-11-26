JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Customs finds gold concealed in knives, sprayed on paper

The officials confiscated 298.25 grams of gold from the suspect and have taken appropriate action.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 21:34 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Customs thwarted a gold smuggling attempt at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli, officials announced on Saturday. The bust followed strategic passenger profiling.

Customs officials stated they intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and discovered two mercury-coated gold rods hidden inside the hollow handles of knives, along with gold paste applied to paper affixed to trays.

“Another modus operandi for carrying contraband/restricted item detected by officers of Bengaluru Air Customs in passenger baggage – gold paste sprayed on paper and pasted on trays/ boards,” the Customs said.

The officials confiscated 298.25 grams of gold from the suspect and have taken appropriate action.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 November 2023, 21:34 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportCrimeGold

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT