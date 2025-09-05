Cut-flower market at Bengaluru's GKVK not linked to KR Market shifting: Association

<p>Bengaluru: The South India Flower Association on Thursday said the proposed cut-flower market at GKVK has no connection with the relocation of KR Market, amid reports of 900 trees being felled for the project.</p>.<p>Association president TM Aravind said the facility is meant to cater to national and international trade, and construction will go ahead while retaining trees. "The site is highly suitable. Only small saplings, if required, will be relocated. Reports of 900 trees being cut are false,” he said.</p>.<p>The market will come up on five acres of leased land at GKVK under a Rs 100-crore government project, of which Rs 25 crore has been released.</p>.<p>Aravind cited strong demand from surrounding flower-growing regions such as Doddaballapur, Hosakote, Chikkaballapur and Kolar, noting GKVK’s road, rail, and air connectivity.</p>.Bengaluru's Lalbagh flower show concludes with record 5.5 lakh visitors .<p>He said the project is modelled on international flower markets, with support from the state government, horticulture department, agricultural university and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).</p>.<p>However, Divakar, president of the Loose Flower Merchants’ Association, opposed the move, calling GKVK “too cut off” from the city. He argued that KR Market’s century-old legacy and central location make it irreplaceable. He urged a proper survey before shifting, warning the project could fail if forced into a residential area.</p>.<p>Divakar told <em>DH</em> that the BBMP had ordered the cut-flower market to shift from KR Market to GKVK. “We sell loose flowers like Chrysanthemums and Jasmine, not cut flowers. They are mistaking street vendors outside the flower market for our association members,” he said, adding these vendors grow low-grade flowers in greenhouses in and around Wilson Garden.</p>