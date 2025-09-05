Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cut-flower market at Bengaluru's GKVK not linked to KR Market shifting: Association

The market will come up on five acres of leased land at GKVK under a Rs 100-crore government project, of which Rs 25 crore has been released.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 21:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 21:51 IST
Bengaluru newsFlowersGKVKK R Market

Follow us on :

Follow Us